Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Grab by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grab by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Grab by 34.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

