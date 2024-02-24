GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 94.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,707. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

