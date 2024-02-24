GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Clive Stiff Buys 10,000 Shares

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Clive Stiff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.38 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,800.00 ($48,235.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

