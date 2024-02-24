GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Clive Stiff Buys 10,000 Shares

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Clive Stiff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.38 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,800.00 ($48,235.29).
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.
GrainCorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.