Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan Sells 5,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$42.58 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWO

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.