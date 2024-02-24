Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan Sells 5,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$42.58 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.
Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWO
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.