Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

