Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,951,923.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.