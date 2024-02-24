Greycroft LP Takes Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Oddity Tech accounts for about 0.2% of Greycroft LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $480,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $510,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ODD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.97. 350,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

