Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

