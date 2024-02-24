Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GCHOY opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.92. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.