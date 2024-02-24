GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 5,511,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

