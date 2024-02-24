GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.61. 681,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

