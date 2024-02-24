Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of GCG stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 472. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.16. The stock has a market cap of C$136.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$37.20 and a 12-month high of C$49.73.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
