Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
