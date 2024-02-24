Guggenheim Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $167,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 475.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 299,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 189.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

