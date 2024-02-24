Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 377,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.