Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,924 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

