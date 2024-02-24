Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 51,900 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Boston Partners grew its position in Par Pacific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

