Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

