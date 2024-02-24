Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

