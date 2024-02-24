Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of ADM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

