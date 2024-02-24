Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

