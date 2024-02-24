Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Exponent by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 31.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.