Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.99 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,511 shares of the software’s stock valued at $150,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,120 shares of the software’s stock valued at $115,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $1,867,997.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -407.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

