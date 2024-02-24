Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

