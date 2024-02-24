Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $903.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

