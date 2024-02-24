HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

