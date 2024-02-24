Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.90

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 17013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $905.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

