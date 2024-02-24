HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

