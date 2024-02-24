Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in RealReal were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

RealReal Stock Down 1.2 %

RealReal stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

