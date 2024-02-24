Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

REKR stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

