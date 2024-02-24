Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 52.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

ARI opened at $10.97 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

