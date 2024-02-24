Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92 to $2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.589 billion to $5.743 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

