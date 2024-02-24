Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,610 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

