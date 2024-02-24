Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $23.42 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,807 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $23,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $116,116,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $90.40 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,183. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

