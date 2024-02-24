Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.65 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

