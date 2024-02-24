Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.27 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,813 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

