Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $311.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,190.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

