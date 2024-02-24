HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

HSBC opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

