Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 794 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

