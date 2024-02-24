Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 259,025 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,701,000 after buying an additional 1,299,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

