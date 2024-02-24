Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 375,117 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375,117 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

