HSBC Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $323.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD opened at $371.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.