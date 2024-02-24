HSBC Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

