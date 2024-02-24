Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 514.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

