Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.14. 181,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $289.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HII

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.