Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

HII opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $289.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

