Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Stock Up 0.1 %

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

