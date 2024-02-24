Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hysan Development Stock Up 0.1 %
Hysan Development stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
About Hysan Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hysan Development
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.