ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at ICF International

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12-month low of $99.08 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.