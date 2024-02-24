ICON Market Cap Hits $250.10 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $250.10 million and $10.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,544,604 coins and its circulating supply is 980,545,374 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,541,025.052783. The last known price of ICON is 0.24816248 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,366,307.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

