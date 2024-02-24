ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $323.80

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $323.80 and last traded at $311.88, with a volume of 179656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.